PM Modi’s 'Ek hai toh safe hai' made Maha people support Mahayuti: BJP’s Hitesh Jain

New Delhi, Nov 23 Vice President of Mumbai BJP, Hitesh Jain, while reacting to Maharashtra poll results, said that people banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan ‘Ek hai toh safe hai’ by giving a huge mandate to Mahayuti.

While speaking on Maharashtra election results, Hitesh Jain said, “This is the ‘Maha Vijay’ of Mahayuti. This is a Maha landslide. Prime Minister Modi had said to voters of Maharashtra ‘Ek hain toh safe hain’. Keeping this slogan in mind, the voters of Maharashtra gave a massive mandate to the Mahayuti. This is the victory of politics of performance and this is also the victory of positive campaign over negative campaign.”

He also said that PM Modi’s slogan ‘Ek hai toh safe hai’ struck the right chord with the people of Maharashtra.

“I want to thank Modi ji for the blessings which the public has given to Mahayuti. The public has given a huge mandate to Mahayuti banking on the slogan ‘Ek hai toh safe hai’ that Modi ji had raised. Whatever slogan was 'Batenge Katenge' or ‘Ek hai toh safe hai’, basically its intention was the same that united we stand, the message was very simple… we had said to everyone that Ek hai toh safe hai. It was a very positive campaign and today everyone comes under this slogan,” Hitesh Jain told IANS.

“The politics of the opposition was negative, they wanted to divide people based on castes, their work was to dispute between Marathi and Gujarati, their work was to create a difference between Maharashtra and Gujarat,” he added.

On Congress raising questions on EVMs after the Maharashtra results, the BJP leader said, “It was certain that the results will come and they will raise questions on EVMs…because they did not have any concrete reason. Till yesterday they (MVA) were fighting among themselves over who will become the Chief Minister and today when they are doing badly in the elections. They have started blaming EVMs.”

“… According to me, the opposition should do some introspection because if they will keep blaming EVMs like this, then elections will come and will go and the opposition will definitely lose the elections,” Hitesh Jain told IANS.

“…And those who are questioning EVMs, then what happened in Jharkhand? Has the Opposition not won some seats in Maharashtra? Have they not won in some booths… this is a fake narrative. Neither had they any policy for the public, nor they had intentions, not even a leader…you only had negativity and when you lost in the elections, you have found a very convenient excuse and are blaming EVMs,” he said.

When asked whether Congress by taking Uddhav Thackeray along, made him lose in Maharashtra, Hitesh Jain commented, “Uddhav ji should have remembered one thing of Bala Saheb Thackeray that he will not let his Shiv Sena become Congress and the results that have come today, it shows Uddhav ji has converted his Shiv Sena into Congress and that is why he failed in the elections.”

Regarding the new CM of Maharashtra, he remarked, “Our senior leaders and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that all the three parties of Mahayuti will sit together and decide on it.”

