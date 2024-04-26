PM Modi’s Statement Regarding the Muslim Quota Was a Lie, He Must Apologize or Provide Evidence

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed PM Modi’s statement was a lie where the PM had mentioned that Congress had transferred reservation quotas from backward classes to Muslims. It is to be noted that PM Modi made such a statement in his recent LS poll rally in Rajasthan. Also, Siddaramaiah asked the opinion of BJP ally JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda on the matter.

Siddaramaiah was replying to PM Modi's remarks during an election rally in Bidar. Siddaramaiah said that Modi should either apologize to the state Congress government or provide evidence to prove his allegation where the PM had stated, “The Congress government in K’taka had tried to extend the reservation for Muslims by dipping into quotas for Dalits. Also, Congress hatched a conspiracy to snatch people's wealth and distribute it among a selected group,” the PM added.

Siddaramaiah said, "PM should know that any modifications in the reservation quotas must adhere to established procedures and that alterations require substantiation from social and economic surveys. The state government lacks the authority to alter reservations for SC/ST. Such amendments need approval from both Houses of Parliament," he added.

The CM further said that an attempt was made by the Basavraj Bommai-led BJP government to amend the reservation matrix and the apex court had issued a stay on the decision to revoke the 4%reservation for Muslims. Siddaramaiah alleged Modi for his “ignorance” on the matter.