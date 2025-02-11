PM Narendra Modi at AI Summit in France Says ‘AI Is Writing the Code for Humanity’ (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, February 11, strongly advocated for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards for artificial intelligence (AI) to uphold shared values and address risks. Co-chairing the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi said that AI is changing the polity, economy, security, and society.

"There is a need for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards that uphold our shared values, address risks and build trust," Modi said. The prime minister further said that AI is writing the code for humanity in this century. Referring to apprehensions about job losses due to AI, Modi said that history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology; rather, its nature changes, and new types of jobs are created.

"We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI driven future," Modi said. "AI is developing at an unprecedented scale and speed and being adapted and deployed even faster. There is also a deep interdependence across borders. Therefore, there is a need for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards that upload our shared values, address risks, and build trust. But governance is not just about managing rifts and rivalries. It is also about promoting innovation and deploying it for the global good. So we must think deeply and discuss openly about innovation and governance," he added.