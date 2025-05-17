PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Neeraj Chopra For Breaching 90m Mark, Says 'India Is Elated And Proud'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the social media platform to congratulate javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for breaching the 90-meter mark. “A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaching the 90 m mark at Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieving his personal best throw. This is the outcome of his relentless dedication, discipline and passion. India is elated and proud," PM Modi posted on X.

A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaching the 90 m mark at Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieving his personal best throw. This is the outcome of his relentless dedication, discipline and passion. India is elated and proud. @Neeraj_chopra1pic.twitter.com/n33Zw4ZfIt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 17, 2025

Neeraj Chopra in the Doha Diamond League finishes second despite finally breaching the 90m mark, but the star Indian javelin thrower is confident of producing more 90 m-plus throws, as his troubling groin injury is almost healed. The 27-year-old double Olympic medallist Indian sent his spear to 90.23m in his third attempt to join a list of javelin throwers, led by his current coach Jan Zelezny of Czechia, who had recorded 90 m-plus efforts.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra touches 90 m mark, becomes India's ultimate "won it all" athlete.

Neeraj Chopra joins the 90M 𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐁 🔥 👏 🇮🇳 Neeraj Chopra finally broke the 90m barrier for the first time in his career, with a throw of 90.23 at the Doha Diamond League. #NeerajChoprapic.twitter.com/zopYfa45Xk — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) May 16, 2025

He became the third Asian, first Indian and 25th overall to achieve the feat. However, Weber turned the tables and took the top spot with his sixth and final throw, measuring 91.06m. Chopra was leading before Weber's final attempt.

With the monkey off his back, Chopra asserted that his best is yet to come and fans can expect more 90m throws this year from him, an elusive mark for him for the last five years. Now, a confident and injury-free Chopra, looks to fine-tune a few aspects under Zelezny's tutelage. Zelezny was roped in as Chopra's coach in November last year. But Chopra said they have been working together since February only.