PM Narendra Modi Greets the Nation on India's 75th Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (January 26) extended wishes on the occasion of Republic Day. India is all set to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on today. This year’s Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path will have a focus on women, featuring the themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka.’ French President Emmanuel Macron has landed in Jaipur as part of his two-day State visit to India and is set to participate as the Chief Guest in the Republic Day Parade 2024.

The Republic Day Parade will start at 10:30 AM from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. The national capital will witness an extensive security deployment on the occasion, with more than 70,000 personnel deployed across the city. Among them, 14,000 personnel will be stationed at and around Kartavya Path to ensure the security of the Republic Day parade.