PM Narendra Modi Performs First Aarti of Shree Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

After the first visuals of the Ram Lalla Idol at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya were unveiled on Monday, January 22, the first "aarti" was performed to Lord Ram at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, it is seen that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is performing the rituals.

PM Narendra Modi participated in pran pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ramlalla in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya at around 12:20 pm. In the the 84 second most sacred of the 48-minute ‘Abhijeet muhurat’ from 12:29:03pm to 12.30:35pm, he symbolically opened the eyes of the idol of Lord Ram Lalla.

PM Modi emphasised that the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya was an extraordinary moment that would make everyone full of emotions. "It is a matter of great privilege to be part of this divine programme," PM Modi stated on X. PM Modi made these remarks after he took part in the consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in the Ayodhya temple.

When the pran pratishtha ceremony was taking place inside the temple, Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers were seen showering flower petals over Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the Ram Lalla Idol was unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.