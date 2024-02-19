PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Six New AIIMS and Healthcare Projects Across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate six new AIIMS (All India Institutes of Medical Sciences), including facilities in Samba in Jammu and Kashmir and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, within the next six days.

According to PTI, PM Modi will kickstart the series of inaugurations by dedicating the AIIMS in Samba district during an event in Jammu on Tuesday. Following this, he will unveil five additional AIIMS in Rajkot, Mangalagiri, Bathinda, Rae Bareli and Kalyani at a program in Rajkot, Gujarat, on February 25.

The AIIMS in Jammu, whose foundation stone was laid by PM Modi in February 2019, is being established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. The hospital, constructed at a cost of over ₹1,660 crore, spans 227 acres with 720 beds, a medical college with 125 seats, a nursing college with 60 seats, and various other facilities.

Additionally, PM Modi will inaugurate several medical colleges and nursing colleges nationwide. He will also lay the foundation stones for new medical colleges and advanced health facilities as part of the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

Furthermore, he will dedicate the advanced research labs and facilities of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and various National Health Mission (NHM) projects to the nation.

In a move aimed at ensuring the safety and quality of food consumed by millions of Indians, PM Modi will also inaugurate advanced food safety infrastructure projects and facilities in multiple states.

Officials highlighted that the total cost of these healthcare projects amounts to Rs 11,391.79 crore and is expected to revolutionize India's healthcare landscape, ensuring quality, affordable, and accessible healthcare for all.

They emphasized that the rise in budget allocation for the Ministry of Health from Rs 37,330 crore in 2013-14 during the UPA to Rs 90,658.63 crore in 2024-25 under the NDA government reflects a significant increase of approximately 143 percent, indicating a robust commitment to advancing healthcare in the country.