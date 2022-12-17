PM to visit Meghalaya and Tripura on December 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meghalaya and Tripura on December 18 and inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 6,800 crore.

In Shillong, Prime Minister will participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council (NEC). PM will attend and address the meeting, as per the statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Saturday.

"At around 10:30 am, the Prime Minister will attend the meeting of the North Eastern Council at the State Convention Centre. At around 11:30 AM, PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects at a public function in Shillong. He will then travel to Agartala and in a public function at around 2:45 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various key projects", the statement by PMO read.

Notably, NEC was formally inaugurated on November 7, 1972. NEC has played a key role in the socio-economic development of the North-Eastern region and has lent support to various infrastructure projects and other development initiatives across all states of the region. NEC has helped create valuable capital and social infrastructure, especially in critical gap areas of sectors including education, health, sports, water resources, agriculture, tourism, and industry, among others.

In Shillong, Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 2450 crore in a public function.

In a step to boost telecom connectivity in the region, PM will dedicate to the nation 4G mobile towers, of which more than 320 have been completed and around 890 are under construction.

PM will also inaugurate the New Campus of IIM Shillong at Umsawli.

The statement further reads, "He will inaugurate Shillong-Diengpasoh Road, which will provide better connectivity to the new Shillong satellite township and decongest Shillong. He will also inaugurate four other road projects across three states viz. Meghalaya, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh".

In a bid to enhance mushroom spawn production and provide skill training for farmers and entrepreneurs in Meghalaya, PM will inaugurate the Spawn Laboratory at Mushroom Development Centre

Further to improve the livelihood of beekeeping farmers through capacity building and technology upgradation, PM is scheduled to inaugurate the Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre.

"He will inaugurate 21 Hindi libraries in Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, and Assam", the PMOsaid.

To increase connectivity to the border areas and to make the commute easy in the Northeast, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of six road projects across the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The statement further noted, "He will also lay the foundation stone of the Integrated Hospitality and Convention Centre at Tura and Shillong Technology Park Phase -II".

Notably, the Technology Park Phase -II will have a built-up area of about 1.5 lakh square feet. It will provide new opportunities for professionals and is expected to create more than 3000 jobs. The Integrated Hospitality and Convention Centre will have a convention hub, guest rooms, food court, etc. It will provide the necessary infrastructure for promoting tourism and showcasing cultural heritage in the region.

In Tripura, Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various key initiatives worth over Rs 4350 crore.

PM has a significant focus on ensuring that everyone has a house of their own.

In a key step towards ensuring the 'House for All' in the region, PM will launch the 'Grih Pravesh' program for the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Rural in Agartala. Developed at a cost of over Rs 3400 crores, the houses will cover over 2 lakh beneficiaries.

"With a focus on improving road connectivity, Prime Minister will inaugurate the project for widening of the Agartala bypass (Khayerpur - Amtali) NH-08, which will help ease traffic congestion in Agartala city", the statement further reads, and added, "He will also lay the foundation stones for 32 roads of more than 230 Km in length under the PMGSY III (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) and for the improvement of 112 roads covering a distance of over 540 Km".

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the State Institute of Hotel Management at Anandnagar and Agartala Government Dental College.

Notably, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha flagged off Swachhata Rath and Swachhata Abhiyan, on Thursday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

