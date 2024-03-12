PMLA case: ED raids 27 premises linked to Lalu's aide Amit Katyal in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, March 12 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at several locations in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday as part of an investigation into money laundering case involving a real estate and alcohol conglomerate associated with Amit Katyal.

Katyal, who is purportedly a close associate of RJD leader Lalu Prasad's family and named in the land-for-job scam case along with some companies, was arrested by the central agency last year.

“The raids targeted a total of 27 premises belonging to Haryana-based Krishna Buildtech Pvt Ltd in Delhi, Gurugram, and Sonipat, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA),” said the sources.

In another case, Katyal has been accused by the agencies of acquiring several lands from aspirants on behalf of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief and former Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Katyal's premises in upscale south Delhi's New Friends Colony was declared as an office of AK Infosystems but was allegedly being used by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as residential premises.

The ED on July 31, 2023, had attached six immovable assets having a value of Rs 6.02 crore belonging to RJD leaders Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti (daughter of Lalu Yadav), Vineet Yadav (husband of Lalu's daughter Hema Yadav), Shiv Kumar Yadav (father-in-law of Hema Yadav), AB Exports Pvt Ltd and AK Infosystems Pvt Ltd., both companies owned and controlled by family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav, under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in the Railway job for land scam.

The Delhi High Court had earlier declined to provide relief to Katyal seeking a copy of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the money laundering case, saying that it cannot impede the investigative process of the ED at the stage of summons issuance under the PMLA.

