Polavaram-Nallamalla Sagar project will not harm anyone: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, Jan 12 Amid the ongoing dispute with Telangana over the sharing of river waters, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday defended the proposed Polavaram-Nallamalla Sagar link project, saying it will not harm anyone.

He wondered what was wrong with using water released from upstream in the Godavari River and diverting it at Polavaram to Nallamalla Sagar.

“I never objected when Telangana built its projects. Both Telugu states can efficiently utilise the Godavari waters,” he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a meeting with ministers and secretaries at the Secretariat.

He said the Polavaram project will be completed and dedicated to the nation before Godavari Pushkaram.

He stated that Polavaram is a magnificent project and once it is completed, no state in South India can compete with Andhra Pradesh.

“Every year, 3,000 TMC of water goes to waste into the sea.

He stated that Telangana State will also have the opportunity to utilise the surplus water from Polavaram.

Chief Minister Naidu said that Bhogapuram International Airport will also be dedicated to the nation soon.

He claimed that the coalition government has saved Visakhapatnam Steel Plant with the cooperation of the Central government and the assistance of Rs 12,000 crore.

“Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is a sentiment for the people of Andhra Pradesh, and we will definitely protect that plant,” he said.

The Chief Minister revealed that Andhra Pradesh attracted 25 per cent of the foreign investments that came into the country during the current financial year.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh has become a destination for investments, he said that if all the agreements made through Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) materialise, 16 lakh jobs will be created.

“We have also approved investments worth Rs 8.74 lakh crore through the State Investment Promotion Board. These will also generate a large number of jobs,” he said.

He noted that Google is also setting up an AI data centre in Visakhapatnam with an investment of $15 billion.

He congratulated the officials and government departments who worked hard to bring investments to the state.

“We will soon lay the foundation for the Quantum Valley in Amaravati. A quantum computer will be operational here within six months,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor