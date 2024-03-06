Police book three for circulating fake terror threat in J&K’s Reasi District

Jammu, March 6 Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday booked three persons in Reasi District for spreading a fake terror threat message to implicate their rivals in a false case.

Police said that Jahangir Ahmed of Malikot Village in Reasi District complained to them that he had received a threat from the area commander of a terrorist outfit warning him of dire consequences over some matrimonial issue.

“Investigations revealed a different story. It was discovered that the complainant along with two other persons, Mushtaq Ahmed and Fayaz Ahmed had hatched a conspiracy to implicate their rivals, Shokat Ali and Bashir Ahmed in a false terror case.

“The accused created a fake threatening message by impersonating as a terror commander known to Shokat Ali and Bashir Ahmed and circulated it from one mobile phone to another to make the message look genuine.

“A case has been registered against Jahangir Ahmed, Mushtaq Ahmed and Fayaz Ahmed at Chassana Police Station”, police confirmed.

