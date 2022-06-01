Police party attacked in Gujarat's Sabarkantha, cop injured

Himmatnagar (Gujarat), June 1 A head constable was injured when a mob attacked a police team in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district with stones and one even opened fire on them on Wednesday, police said.

Three to four other police personnel suffered minor injuries in stone pelting in Gauri village of Poshina police station area in Sabarkantha.

District Superintendent of Police Vishal Vaghela told that based on specific information that a person from Gauri village is in possession of illegal arms, a police team reached his house to conduct a search. However, the wife of the accused screamed for help, and as in the neighbouring street, a marriage was going on, a mob from there rushed and started pelted stone on the police team.

During the melee, the main culprit opened fire on the police team from a home-made 12 bore gun, in which head constable Amit Sawant was injured on his leg.

A Poshina police station officer said that Sawant was rushed to the Himmatnagar government hospital.

As soon as information was received about the incident, neighbouring police stations and district control were alerted, and senior officers rushed to Gauri village and brought the situation under control, the officer said, adding that the process of registering an FIR is underway.

Police are questioning a few suspects involved in the attack, and will invoke charges of attempt to murder, rioting, obstructing public servant from discharging their duty, among others, under the Indian Penal Code, against them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor