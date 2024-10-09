Police stop MRPS rally over SC sub-categorisation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 9 Tension prevailed at the office of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) office in Secunderabad on Wednesday as the organisation tried to take out a rally, but police stopped them as permission was not given.

The police action led to an argument between MRPS leaders and police officials.

The MRPS rally, led by the organisation’s founder and President Manda Krishna Madiga, was organised to protest against the government filling the vacancies in the government departments without sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs).

The protestors demanded that the state government implement the Supreme Court order for sub-categorisation of SCs. Holding black flags, the MRPS workers tried to march from the office at Parsigutta in Secunderabad to Tank Bund. They raised slogans against the Congress government and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The MRPS organised the rally a few hours before the Chief Minister is scheduled to hand over appointment letters to over 10,000 government teachers at an event to be held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad. The teachers were recruited through the District Selection Committee (DSC) exam held last month.

The MRPS, which had been fighting for sub-categorisation of SCs for implementation of reservation, took strong exception to the government going ahead with the appointment of teachers without implementing the Supreme Court order.

Accusing the state government of betraying Madigas, Krishna Madiga demanded that all recruitments related to SCs be stopped till the sub-categorisation of SCs. He alleged that recruitment without implementing the Supreme Court order was benefiting Malas and doing injustice to Madigas.

The state Cabinet Sub-Committee on SC sub-categorisation had Tuesday decided to recommend to the Cabinet to appoint a one-man judicial commission to study sub-classification within the SC category. This was decided during the meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee, chaired by Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy The meeting was attended by ministers, including D. Seethakka, Ponnam Prabhakar, D. Sridhar Babu, and Damodar Rajanarasimha, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Advocate General A. Sudarshan Reddy and other senior officials.

The committee, which already held three meetings on this matter, resolved to use the 2011 Census data as the basis for the sub-categorisation. It has decided to recommend the constitution of a one-man judicial commission, led by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court, to assess intra-backwardness among different castes within the SCs.

