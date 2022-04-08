Police officer suspended for making pornographic video of a woman, arrested

A head constable has been suspended and arrested for making a pornographic video of a woman posted in police lines in Gurugram, Haryana. Officials said Tuesday. The woman, who was married in court, and her husband were living in a police 'safe house' due to threats from their families. According to a complaint lodged by a 23-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Alwar district on April 3, she and her husband had sought the help of Gurugram police after receiving threats after marriage and had been living in police 'safe house' ever since. In the FIR, the woman said, "I was taking a bath with the bathroom door closed and when I noticed, Surendra was secretly filming me." I sounded the alarm, then he ran away.