Political row erupts in Bengal’s Nadia over alleged sex racket near TMC MLA’s residence

Kolkata, Jan 15 A political controversy has erupted in West Bengal’s Nadia district following allegations that a sex racket is operating on the ground floor of the residence of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Kaliganj. The allegation was made on Thursday by a local TMC leader, triggering tension in the area.

The TMC leader alleged that a sex racket was functioning right below Trinamool MLA Alifa Ahmed's house and claimed that school and college girls are also being drawn into this. He demanded immediate intervention to shut down the alleged operation.

However, MLA Alifa Ahmed dismissed the allegations, claiming that the whole thing is a conspiracy against her. She claimed that there is a family restaurant on the ground floor of her house and said the incident stemmed from an argument involving a woman at the restaurant, following which the police were called.

"The allegations are completely baseless. The BJP is spreading this misinformation against me because elections are approaching," said the Trinamool MLA.

Meanwhile, the police detained two persons for interrogation in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred in Palashi, under the jurisdiction of the Kaliganj police station in Nadia district. Questions have been raised about how such an illegal business can operate openly at the private residence of a public representative. Local residents are also questioning the administration's role in this matter. They demand that this ring be shut down immediately and that strict legal action be taken against all those involved.

Reacting to the development, state BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar accused the Trinamool Congress of fostering corruption. “Illegal money collection is rampant in the state. TMC leaders are enriching themselves through unlawful means. The people must defeat such corrupt leaders,” Sarkar said.

The controversy has revived memories of a violent incident in Kaliganj last year. In June, a minor girl, Tamanna Khatun, was killed in a crude bomb attack during TMC celebrations following Alifa Ahmed’s victory in the Kaliganj Assembly bypoll.

The bypolls were held on June 19, with results declared on June 23. After Ahmed’s win by a large margin, a victory procession was taken out by TMC supporters, during which crude bombs were allegedly hurled at the residence of Tamanna Khatun, killing the minor.

The victim’s mother later alleged that although she named 24 individuals in her complaint and cases were registered against them, only 10 were arrested. She reportedly attempted suicide recently after consuming sleeping pills, alleging continued denial of justice for her daughter.

