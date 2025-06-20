Politics of scams, appeasement, replaced by development, innovation: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala, June 20 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that earlier people had witnessed politics of corruption, scams, and appeasement, but now the present central and state governments are working for development, innovation, and inauguration.

The Chief Minister, while addressing an event on the occasion of 11 years of Seva, Sushasan, and Garib Kalyan of the NDA government at Santirbazar in South District, said that people have witnessed the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 11 years and they have experienced the differences with the previous regime.

“Before 2014, the condition of India was not good. We should not forget history. When Pakistan launched multiple attacks in Indian territory and insurgency incidents occurred in the northeast, no one took responsibility. But the situation changed after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014. Everyone knows the condition of Gujarat, but due to PM Modi, the situation changed, and he presented the Gujarat model. Now, the entire world is looking at India,” said Saha.

He said that everyone had seen how religion-based politics was once practised in India, but PM Modi emphasised the development of the poor, farmers, youth, and women as essential for the progress of the country. The Chief Minister said, “PM Modi always thinks about people from all sections and implements various schemes. His contributions will be written in golden letters in the history of India. He has protected us, boosted the economy, developed technology, and given us so much.” The present government is working for everyone and wants to stay connected with the people.

Saha said that earlier, people witnessed politics of corruption, scams, and appeasement, but now, the central and state governments are focused on development, innovation, and inauguration. During the Left Front government in Tripura, around 69 people were killed in Santirbazar in South District, but since the BJP government came to power, not a single political murder has taken place, he claimed.

He further stated that due to PM Modi’s efforts, India’s economy has improved from the 11th to the 4th position globally. “PM Modi has taught people what performance means and how to work for the nation. Tripura might be a small state, but we are the second-highest in per capita income in the Northeast. There has been a 67 per cent increase in per capita income across the country,” he said.

During the event, BJP state General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, MLAs Pramod Reang and Swapna Majumder, South District BJP President Dipayan Chowdhury, and others were present.

