Positive meeting with wrestlers yesterday, we want they should prepare for competitions ahead: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], June 8 : A day after his meeting with India's star wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, who were part of the protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said that the talks were positive and decisions were taken on various demands.

He said there was not only discussion on their demands but decisions was also taken.

"It was a very positive discussion with the agitating wrestlers. All the issues that came from their side were discussed seriously. We have said that the chargesheet will be filed by June 15 and the Wrestling Federation of India's elections will be held by June 30. For the players, the Internal Complaint Committee will be formed and a woman player or an official will be made its chairperson," Thakur told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

He said that the names of two coaches have also been proposed by wrestlers for the ad-hoc committee of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). "They will be made its members," he said.

Thakur said that the wrestlers conveyed that they will apprise their supporters about the talks.

"We also want the players to return to the mat soon and participate in competitions ahead," he said.

Delhi Police is conducting a probe into the sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP, following the registration of FIR.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor