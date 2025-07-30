Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana 2025: Deadline Extended for Crop Loss Compensation Scheme; Here’s How to Apply

As heavy rainfall across several states, including Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and other devasted. Farmers have faces several losses after their farms were washed away and flooded which led to loss in paddy and other Kharif crops.

Looking into the weather patterns and rainfall havoc, Central government has announced the extension of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) deadline until July 31, 2025. The government has argued farmers to complete their registration until the due date to get compensations for their crop losses. The scheme covers losses from cyclones, lightning, waterlogging, and landslides. The Agriculture Department is holding awareness camps in villages. Farmers with Kisan Credit Cards are auto-enrolled, while others can apply at Lok Mitra Kendras.

कहीं मानसून की अनिश्चितता आपकी फसल और मेहनत को बर्बाद न कर दे, इससे बचने के लिए ज़रूरी है प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना (PMFBY)।



फसल बीमा जरूर कराएं और प्राकृतिक आपदाओं से सुरक्षा पाएं!



खरीफ 2025 के लिए पंजीकरण की अंतिम तिथि 31 जुलाई 2025 है। राज्यवार तिथि भिन्न हो सकती है।



फसल… https://t.co/6kHDjt5Puspic.twitter.com/vHAmugBYck — Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (@pmfby) July 28, 2025

Agricultural Specialist Nurpur Dr. Shailesh Pal Sood told the news agency IANS, "This is a scheme of our Agriculture Department, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. Under this scheme, farmers can currently insure their maize crop."

What is PMFBY?

The Narendra Modi government had launched Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in 2016, crop insurance scheme for farmers which provide compensation for crop losses and maintaining financial stability. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare have collaborated with the state government and financial institutes. The government subsidises the remaining premium.

Farmers Pay Small Premium Under PMFBY:

2% for Kharif crops

1.5% for Rabi crops

5% for commercial/horticultural crops.

Who Can Apply for PMFBY 2025?

Farmers who took loans from banks and other financial institutes are eligible for the schemes. Before the deadline, non-loanee farmers need to register. This Kharif season, the farmers can insure crops including paddy, arhar, groundnut, jowar, moong, soybean, maize, urad, sesame, and bajra.

How to Apply for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana 2025?

1. Visit official website at pmfby.gov.in

2. Enter your name, along with Aadhaar number and mobile details.

3. Enter the crop and bank details.

4. Submit the form and take out print for future reference.

Documents Required to Avail PMFBY?

Aadhaar Card, Bank Passbook, Sowing Declaration (crop and area) and Land Ownership Records.

How to Claim PMFBY?

A claim must be raised within 72 hours if a farmer's standing crop is harmed within 14 days of harvesting or as a result of rain, drought, flooding, or pest attacks. Farmers can use Krishi Rakshak Portal, Helpline number 14447 or Crop Insurance App to submit their claim.

After the submission of PMFBY claim, a survey will be held by the insurance company and agriculture officials at the farm land. The crop insurance claim form will be completed during the visit. After the verification, the compensation will be transferred to the farmer’s bank account within 2 months.

Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday, during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, provided a comprehensive update on the state of agriculture in the country.

The Agriculture Minister said that under the Modi government, institutional credit has also surged from Rs 7 lakh crore during the UPA era to Rs 25 lakh crore today. Regarding the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), he said the Centre has disbursed claims worth Rs 1.83 lakh crore against a collected premium of Rs 35,000 crore directly into farmers’ accounts.