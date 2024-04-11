Praful Patel is lying on Sharad Pawar’s stance vis-à-vis BJP, says NCP(SP)

Mumbai, April 11 The NCP(SP) on Thursday rejected as “blatant lies” the claims by rival NCP leader Praful Patel on Sharad Pawar’s stand vis-à-vis the BJP in Maharashtra.

Praful Patel told a private channel that in July 2023, NCP(SP) President Sharad Pawar had made up his mind “50 per cent” to extend support to the BJP after his nephew Ajit Pawar split the party to join the ruling Mahayuti government.

However, Sharad Pawar dithered at the last minute and it did not materialise, contended Patel.

He added that while Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy CM on July 2, 2023, a fortnight later, the breakaway faction leaders met Sharad Pawar in Mumbai and Pune, but the latter hesitated at the last minute.

Dismissing Patel's statements as “blatant lies”, NCP Chief Spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said this was a deliberate attempt by the NCP leader to sow confusion in the minds of the people ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

“Sharad Pawar has firmly rejected any notion of supporting the BJP, both in principle and action, not once but on multiple occasions in public and private. This unequivocal dismissal stands as a testament to Sharad Pawar sahib's unwavering commitment to his political convictions,” Tapase pointed out.

Hitting back, Tapase said that Sharad Pawar’s rejection of their purported proposal “is a clear source of frustration” for rival NCP leaders like Ajit Pawar, Patel and others and “they recognise their total dependence on Sharad Pawar sahib to remain relevant in Maharashtra politics.”

Taking a potshot, Tapase pointed out how the recent closure of certain serious cases against Ajit Pawar have exposed the real motives behind his group’s allegiance to the BJP, against the proclaimed notions of “genuine developmental intent.”

The NCP(SP) Chief Spokesperson said that adding to the woes of the rival group is the fact that Ajit Pawar lacks the moral authority to control the NCP name and ‘Clock’ symbol which he grabbed by back-stabbing his uncle Sharad Pawar sahib.

Tapase warned that the people of Maharashtra were observing these things very closely and as the polls approach, the NCP(SP) remains committed to public welfare under Sharad Pawar sahib’s leadership and "the voters will choose wisely."

