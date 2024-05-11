Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: BJP Leader Devaraje Gowda Arrested in Chitradurga

BJP leader and advocate G Devaraje Gowda has been arrested in relation to a controversial video purportedly associated with Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna. As per police reports, Devaraje Gowda was arrested by the Hiriyur police at the Gulihal tollgate in this district on Friday night on allegations of disseminating the video via a pen drive.

Acting on a tip-off provided by the Hassan police, Devaraje Gowda was arrested as they required his presence for the ongoing investigation of the case. Several explicit videos involving Prajwal started making the rounds ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, which will take place on April 26.

The MP, a descendant of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, is currently evading authorities, and an 'Interpol blue corner' notice has been issued against him.

Three FIRs, encompassing allegations of rape, molestation, intimidation, blackmail, and threats, have been lodged against Prajwal. Devaraje Gowda stands accused of disseminating these videos, an allegation he vehemently denies.

He contested the 2023 assembly election against JD(S) MLA from Holenarasipura, H.D. Revanna.

