Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: Former DCWC Chief Swati Maliwal Seeks Disqualification of Hassan MP, Pushes For Repoll

As the Karnataka Special Investigation Team launches a probe into allegations of sexual abuse by JD(S) MP and its Hassan candidate Prajwal Revanna former Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has brought to light shocking allegations against Prajwal Revanna, a JD(S)-BJP MP candidate from Karnataka and the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Maliwal's statements reveal a harrowing tale of abuse, blackmail, and political complicity that has rocked the nation. According to Maliwal, over 3000 sex videos purportedly featuring Prajwal Revanna are circulating on social media. These videos allegedly depict him engaging in sexual acts with multiple victims, including domestic workers, party workers, and even government employees. The victims have come forward, stating that not only were they sexually assaulted, but Revanna also filmed these acts to blackmail them into silence.

#WATCH | 'Obscene videos' case involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna | AAP MP and former Delhi Commission for Women chief, Swati Maliwal says, "...3000 sex videos of JD(S)-BJP MP candidate from Karnataka, Prajwal Revanna -- who is also the grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda -- is… pic.twitter.com/NVZeS99QC1 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2024

Disturbingly, Maliwal asserts that local BJP leaders were aware of these heinous activities, raising questions about how Revanna managed to secure a party ticket despite such damning allegations against him. Following the conclusion of elections, Revanna reportedly fled to Germany, prompting suspicions about possible collusion or facilitation by influential figures.Maliwal's impassioned appeal to the Indian government urges swift action to ensure Revanna faces justice, regardless of his whereabouts. She calls for his extradition and demands stringent measures be taken against him. Additionally, Maliwal appeals to the Election Commission of India, arguing that the severity of the allegations warrants Revanna's disqualification from the polls and a re-election in his constituency.

The allegations against Prajwal Revanna underscore the urgent need for accountability and transparency within the political sphere. They serve as a stark reminder of the power dynamics that enable such egregious acts to go unchecked and the responsibility of authorities to uphold justice for all citizens. As calls for action grow louder, the nation waits to see whether justice will prevail in the face of such appalling misconduct.

For the unversed, Prajwal Revanna was booked in a sexual harassment case on Sunday following complaints by his former house help. An FIR has been filed against Prajwal Revanna, his father and JD (S) leader HD Revanna in connection with the case. The case has been registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman. As per the complainant, the victim has claimed that both H.D. Revanna and Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted her. The complainant further claimed that when Revanna's wife was not home, he touched her inappropriately and used to sexually assault her.The complainant also claimed that Prajwal Revanna behaved rudely with her and also misbehaved with her daughter over a video call.

On April 25th, the chairperson of the state women's panel requested CM Siddaramaiah to order an SIT probe into the obscene clips, allegedly involving the JD(S) MP, circulating on social media. After the request, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed on April 28th that the state government has decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with Prajwal Revanna's alleged obscene video case in Hassan district. The BJP on Sunday distanced itself from sitting Janata Dal (Secular) MP from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, Prajwal Revanna, amid the controversy around his purported sleaze tapes. While the BJP is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the state in alliance with the JD(S), Revanna is seeking a fresh term in the Lower House from Hassan and is pitted against the Congress' Shreyas Patel.