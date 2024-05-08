Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: HD Kumaraswamy Demands Dismissal of DK Shivkumar from Cabinet Over Circulation of Sleazy Videos

Demanding dismissal of deputy CM DK Shivkumar from the cabinet, JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy called him a “Key conspirator” in the circulation of sex videos linked to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna’s sex scandal case. HD Kumaraswamy insisted CM Siddaramaiah and said, “If you have any morality, drop Shivkumar.” Kumaraswamy said at a press conference here after a day BJP Leader G.Devaraje Gowda claimed DK Shivkumar is the mastermind in the circulation of sleaze videos. HDK further blamed and said that the SIT is working on the instructions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivkumar.

He alleged, “There is one Siddaramaiah Investigation Team and a Shivkumar Investigation Team.” He demanded a CBI investigation into the case. The former CM Kumaraswamy said, “I demand a transparent inquiry. If I had known about the pen drive, I would have not given Prajwal the ticket,” he said. HDK claimed that 25000 pen drives with videos showing women being sexually abused by Prajwal Revanna were distributed in Hassan and other constituencies also with the help of police officers and accused deputy CM DK Shivkumar. He said, “They tried to gain electoral advantage by defaming the women in the videos.” HDK took objection to Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that 400 women were allegedly raped by Prajwal including minors. HDK asked, “Who gave Rahul this precise information and why SIT is not summoning Rahul to spread such information.”

Hundreds of posters linking deputy CM DK Shivkumar to the leakage of women’s pictures and videos for political gain appeared in different parts of the city on Tuesday morning. The posters carrying Shivkumar’s picture read: “I am the one who used pictures and videos of women for political gain.” Police have booked an FIR against unidentified persons under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement Act) 1981 and IPC section 290 (punishment for public nuisance).

