Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: JDS MP Who Fled India, To Arrive on May 3rd For Interrogation

Hassan MP and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's grandson, Prajwal Revanna, who is embroiled in a sexual abuse case, is likely to return to India on May 3. It is learned that Prajwal, who is on a trip to Frankfurt, Germany, has booked a ticket for the May 3 journey with Luptanna Airlines. Prajwal is likely to appear for questioning on May 4 when he will arrive at Kempegowda Airport on May 3 midnight. Or they are likely to be taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) as soon as they get off the plane. Prajwal left the country on the day of the first phase of voting.

He holds a business visa. He went to Germany on a tourist visa, which is valid for 90 days. As per section CRPC410, they can be arrested if they do not appear in response to the notice. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, it emerged that Prajwal’s former chauffeur Karthik Gowda was the first to get hold of the sex videos. Karthik has clarified in a six-minute video clip, “I have not given the video and pictures to anyone else. I have given it only to BJP leader Devaraje Gowda.”

However, JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy named Deputy CM DK Shivkumar as the one who leaked the sex videos. Kumaraswamy demanded CM Siddaramaiah to dismiss Shivkumar on moral grounds for leaking the videos without blurring the faces of women and order an inquiry.