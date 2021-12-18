Prakash Singh Badal condemns Golden Temple incident, says possibility of deep-rooted conspiracy can't be ruled out

Former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal Party patron S Parkash Singh Badal on Saturday condemned the alleged sacrilege attempt at Amritsar's Golden Temple and said that possibility of "deep-rooted conspiracy" can not be ruled out.

"The heinous attempt to commit sacrilege at Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, is deeply shocking and exceedingly painful! The crime is too reprehensible for words and it has caused 'deep anguish and outrage in minds of Sikh masses all over the world'," SAD tweeted quoting Parkash Badal.

"It's unbelievable that such a painful and brazen crime is committed at 'the holiest shrine of humanity' by a single individual. The possibility of deep-rooted conspiracy can not be ruled out! This needs to be probed, exposed and culprits be given an exemplary punishment," he added.

A man was beaten to death in an altercation by angry devotees after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place during evening prayers today when the man jumped over the metal railing around the Guru Granth Sahib and allegedly attempted to desecrate the Holy Book of the Sikhs with a sword.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Amritsar City, Parminder Singh Bhandal told ANI: "Today, one 24-25-year-old man barged inside Golden Temple where the holy book (Guru Granth Sahib) is kept. He tried desecrating it with a sword and was escorted out by the Sangat people. He later died in an altercation."

The man was later declared dead by officials.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

