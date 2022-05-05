Prashant Kishor announces 3,000 km padyatra in Bihar, keeps political party plans on hold

Political strategist Prashant Kishor announced on Thursday that he will carry out a 3,000 km-long 'padyatra' in Bihar beginning October 2. Announcing his "Jan Suraj" (people's good governance) poll campaign in the state, Prashant Kishor said, "I will start a 3000-km padyatra [rally] from West Champaran Gandhi Ashram on October 2 with the aim to cover most of Bihar. "While declaring his Mission Bihar, the strategist shot down speculation about any alliances with the state's main parties by criticising the rule of both Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar.

The "last 15 years", he said, have not gone well for Bihar. "I am not going to announce any political platform or political party today. I intend to bring together all those who wants change in Bihar. "In the past few months, he said, his team had identified 17,000 people who believed in good governance. "Around 90 per cent of these people believe Bihar needs new thinking. In the next three-four months, I will try to meet as many people as I can personally," he said. Prashant Kishor also explained, once again, why his talks with the Congress reached a dead-end.t came down to the Congress's "Empowered Action Group", which the party had invited him to join. The Congress showed all seriousness to work on his plan and even agreed on the way to go about it, he said." But they wanted me to join the Empowered Action Group, which had no status in the Congress constitution," Mr Kishor said. He also said he did not see himself working with Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, whom he has avoided meeting so far.