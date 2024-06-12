Pre-monsoon showers likely to hit Himachal on June 17

Shimla, June 12 Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness pre-monsoon showers on June 17, the weather department said on Wednesday.

The state on the day saw clear weather with no major relief from the scorching heat. The minimum temperature increased by two to three degrees Celsius, the local meteorological station said.

The Met Office has issued a heat wave alert in the state's lower areas -- Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur and Mandi -- till Saturday.

"After four days, the western disturbance will become active with the possibility of rain and snowfall on June 17," said Surender Paul, Director of the Meteorological Centre.

He said pre-monsoon rain is expected in the state on June 17 or 18. "The temperature will fall after the pre-monsoon begins."

The maximum temperature in the state was 40 degrees Celsius or more at several places. Neri recorded a maximum temperature of 45.3 degrees Celsius, Una (43.2 ), Dhaula Kuan (43.1), Bilaspur (42.6), Hamirpur (41.7), Kangra (41.3), Sundernagar (41.2) and Mandi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius.

The state capital Shimla saw a high of 30.3 degrees Celsius.

