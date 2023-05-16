Prescribe generic medicines only or face strict action: Centre warns central govt hospitals, CGHS wellness centres

New Delhi [India], May 16 : The Centre has alerted doctors of hospitals run by the central government and CGHS wellness centres/polyclinics to prescribe generic medicines only and if they fail to do so then strict action will be taken against them.

According to the office Order issued by Director General Health Services (DGHS), "It is to be noted that all the Doctors in the Central Government Hospitals/CGHS Wellness Centers / Polyclinics have been instructed time and again to prescribe generic medicines only. Despite this, it has been observed that Doctors (including Residents) in some instances continue to prescribe branded medicines. This has been viewed strictly by the competent authority."

"This may be noted by all heads of institutions, and they may ensure strict compliance by the doctors working under them." It reads further

In the office order, this has been mentioned clearly that if somebody if anyone continues to be non-compliant then further action will be taken, "If anyone continues to be non-compliant, he/she shall be liable for further action."

Further, it may be ensured that visits of medical representatives to hospital premises are completely curtailed. Any information about a new launch may be communicated by way of email only.

