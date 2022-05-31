President confers one Kirti Chakra, 14 Shaurya Chakras

New Delhi, May 31 President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday conferred a Kirti Chakra (posthumous) and 14 Shaurya Chakras (including eight posthumous) during a Defence Investiture Ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

He also conferred 13 Param Vishisht Seva Medals and 29 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals for distinguished service of exceptional order.

The gallantry awards were given to the personnel of the armed forces, central armed police forces and state/Union Territory police forces for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage, and extreme devotion to duty.

J&K Police constable Altaf Hussain Bhat was conferred the Kirti Chakra posthumously.

J&K SPO Shahbaz Ahmad, CRPF's Cobra force Head Constable Ajeet Singh and constables Vikas Kumar and Purnanand, CRPF's 118 Bn head constable Kuldeep Kumar Urawan, Odisha Police commandos Debasis Sethy and Sudhir Kumar Tudu were conferred the Shaurya Chakra posthumously. IAF pilot, Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Varun Singh was also conferred Shaurya Chakra posthumously.

CRPF Deputy Commandant Chitesh Kumar, Sub Inspector Manjinder Singh and constable Sunil Choudhary also conferred the Shaurya Chakra in one citation.

Other Shaurya Chakra awardees are CRPF's 205 COBRA unit Deputy Commandant Dilip Malik, CRPF's 54 Bn Assistant Commandant Anirudh Pratap Singh, and India Navy's Captain (now Commodore) Sachin Reuben Sequeira.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor