President Droupadi Murmu Accepts Arvind Kejriwal's Resignation, Appoints Atishi as New Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was in jail in connection to the liquor policy case, was granted bail by the Supreme Court on last Friday. After getting out of court, Arvind Kejriwal announced that he would be stepping down as Delhi CM within 48 hours.

Later on, Atishi a prominent personality of AAP, was announced as the new CM of Delhi. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has now officially accepted Arvind Kejriwal's resignation and appointed Atishi as the new CM.

President Droupadi Murmu appoints Atishi as CM of NCT Delhi, from the date of her being sworn in and accepts Arvind Kejriwal's resignation. The President clears the appointment of 5 Ministers. The oath ceremony at Raj Niwas will be held tomorrow, September 21: Official source — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2024

The swearing-in ceremony for Atishi, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Delhi, will take place on Saturday at 4:30 PM in Delhi, following Arvind Kejriwal's resignation on September 17 amid the liquor scam case. Alongside Atishi, five ministers—Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Mukesh Ahlawat—will also take their oaths.

Atishi, a close associate of Kejriwal and a former cabinet minister, was approved as Chief Minister after a legislative party meeting. She is set to become the third woman to hold this position in Delhi, following Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dixit. The Aam Aadmi Party is also seeking simultaneous assembly elections in November, coinciding with those in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.