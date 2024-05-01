President Droupadi Murmu Offers Prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya (Watch Video)

President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at the newly constructed Ram Temple during her visit to Ayodhya on Wednesday. She arrived at the city and was warmly received at the airport by Governor Anandiben Patel and senior UP Minister Surya Pratap Shahi.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers to Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.



Upon her arrival, President Murmu proceeded directly to the Hanuman Garhi Temple before making her way to the Ram Temple for her prayers. She offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi Temple and after participated in the Sarayu Pujan and Aarti on the banks of the River Sarayu.

Later in the evening, she is scheduled to participate in the Saryu Maha Aarti before departing for Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Ayodhya marks a significant moment as she becomes the third president to visit the holy city. Former President Ram Nath Kovind had also paid obeisance to Ram Lalla during his visit in 2021. Additionally, late Giani Zail Singh, during his tenure as President, visited Ayodhya in 1983, and also offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi and Kanak Bhawan.