President Droupadi Murmu Receives Invitation To Attend Ram Mandir Consecration on January 22

President Droupadi Murmu received a formal invitation on Friday to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22.

A delegation representing the Ram Temple Trust, comprising Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ram Lal, and Ram temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra, presented the invitation to the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Today, Her Excellency the President of India, Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji, was invited for the consecration ceremony at Shri Ram Temple on January 22, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in a post on X.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal shared a picture on social media of President Murmu receiving the invitation and said she expressed "immense joy" upon receiving it. He added that the President "will soon decide the time to come and visit Ayodhya."