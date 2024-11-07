President Droupadi Murmu to Witness Indian Naval Operations Onboard Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant (Watch Video)

President Droupadi Murmu will observe the Indian Navy's multi-domain operations at sea today aboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. According to a release from the Ministry of Defence, the President will embark on INS Vikrant to witness naval operations, including surface ship exercises, submarine drills, and air power demonstrations.

The operations will also include take-offs and landings by deck-based fighter aircraft and helicopters, as well as a flypast by naval aircraft.

Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, will welcome the President at INS Hansa, Goa, where she will be presented with a ceremonial guard of honour by a 150-member unit.

This marks the first time President Murmu will sail on INS Vikrant to witness the Navy's operational capabilities. The event highlights India's growing naval strength and capabilities in multi-domain operations at sea.