President Kovind condoles demise of Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday condoled the demise of Indian music composer and Santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma and said his recitals would leave connoisseurs of Indian classical music spellbound.

"Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma's recitals would leave connoisseurs of Indian classical music spellbound. He popularized Santoor, the traditional musical instrument from J&K. Sad to learn that his Santoor is now silenced. Condolences to his family, friends and countless fans everywhere," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, a musical legend, passed away today in Mumbai. He was 84.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to eminent Santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's family saying, his music will continue to enthral the coming generations.

"Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma was an Indian composer and santoor player from Jammu.

He received the Padma Shri in 1991, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001.

( With inputs from ANI )

