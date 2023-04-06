President Murmu arrives in Golaghat on a three-day Assam visit

Golaghat (Assam) [India], April 6 : President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Assam's Golaghat District on Thursday morning for her three-day visit to the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with state Governor Gulab Chand Kataria received President Murmu at General Field Helipad, Bokakhat in Golaghat.

Later, taking to Twitter, Assam CM said, "Welcome to Assam, Adarniya Rashtrapati ji. We are so honoured to have your august presence and blessings."

The President, who is on a three-day visit to the state, is scheduled to attend Kaziranga Gaj Utsav as the chief guest on Friday.

The Kaziranga Gaj Utsav will be held at the Kaziranga National Park High School playground.

The Kaziranga Gaj Utsav is an annual festival held in the national park to promote elephant conservation and protection.

It is orgsed jointly by the forest and tourism departments to draw attention to and find solutions to the increasing human-elephant conflict in the state.

According to Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu will visit Assam from April 6 to 8.

Later on April 7 at Guwahati, she will flag off the Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition-2023. On the same day, she will also grace the function being orgzed to mark the completion of 75 years of the Gauhati High Court at Guwahati.

The President will also make a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station on April 8.

