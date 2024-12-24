President Murmu extends Christmas greetings to citizens

New Delhi, Dec 24 President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Christmas, saying that the festival inspires to foster "unity and peace".

In her message, the President said: "On the joyous occasion of Christmas, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all Indians, especially Christian brothers and sisters."

Calling upon the citizens to imbibe Jesus Christ’s message of love and harmony, she said that the festival of Christmas inspires us to foster unity and peace.

“As we celebrate this sacred day, let us imbibe Jesus Christ’s message of love and harmony in our lives. His teachings of brotherhood and the welfare of all continue to light the path to a better world. This festival inspires us to foster unity and peace," the President said, as per a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

"In this season of peace, I hope the forces of trust and forgiveness will be strengthened around the world, bringing people closer to each other," President Murmu added.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Christmas celebrations organised by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) at its headquarters in the national capital, marking the first occasion when a Prime Minister attended the event at the Catholic Church. Many religious leaders from the Christian community welcomed Prime Minister Modi's participation and said that it was a "moment of great honour" for them.

PM Modi also interacted with key leaders from the Christian community, including Cardinals, Bishops and prominent Church leaders. The Prime Minister reiterated the values of compassion and selfless service taught by Jesus Christ, stressing the role of institutions in serving society. Last week, PM Modi attended a Christmas celebration at Union Minister George Kurian's residence in Delhi, where he interacted with the members of the minority community.

