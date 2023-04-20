Principal Secretary to PM chairs high-level meeting amid COVID-19 rise, stresses on 5-fold strategy

New Delhi [India], April 20 : In wake of the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Dr PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to assess the situation.

The PMO informed in a statement that the focus of the meeting was on the status of preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, drugs, vaccination campaign in the country and the key necessary steps as a response to the recent surge in Covid cases.

"Dr PK Mishra stressed that the time tested 5-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence COVID Appropriate Behaviour must continue to be implemented and equally crucial to promote awareness within the community regarding COVID appropriate behaviour and caution citizens against complacency," the PMO statement read.

During the meeting, a comprehensive presentation was made by Rajesh Bhushan, the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare providing an overview of the global COVID-19 situation.

Bhushan highlighted that India has been witnessing a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases with the majority of cases being reported in eight states; Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Rajasthan. Further, the sudden increase in positivity was also highlighted along with the status of tests being conducted in the country. A detailed analysis of active cases within these eight states was presented. It was highlighted that approximately 92 per cent of the cases are under home isolation.

The presentation also provided an overview of the Genome Sequencing of different variants since January 2023 and noted the proportion of circulating variants in India. The status of vaccination was discussed, followed by drug availability and infrastructure preparedness across the country, the PMO stated.

As per directions of the Prime Minister, a nationwide mock drill for the assessment of functional infrastructure was conducted and the status of the mock drill was presented to participants. Further, the expenditure of the COVID-19 vaccination programme and budget provisions for drugs and vaccine raw materials were also reviewed.

Health Secretary also informed that states have already been advised that they may take steps for procurement of requisite Covid vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers at their end without any prior approvals from the Union Ministry of Health. Private Hospitals situated in the States may also directly procure such Vaccines from the manufacturer These vaccines once procured may be administered as per the existing Covid vaccination guidelines.

After the detailed presentation, Dr PK Mishra highlighted that for managing localized surges it is essential that sufficient health infrastructure should be available at the sub-district level and the same may be ensured in consultation with States. He further exhorted that the advisories for guiding States should be assessed based on evolving scenarios and updated accordingly, as the PMO further stated.

Further, the attendees deliberated that it is critical to focus on the identification of emerging hotspots and States should monitor trends of ILI/SARI cases, send sufficient samples for testing of Covid-19, and ramp up of Whole Genome Sequencing.

"The meeting was attended by Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary; Dr Vinod Paul, Member NITI Aayog; TV Somanathan, Finance Secretary; Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, S Aparna, Secretary Pharmaceuticals; Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Civil Aviation; Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, AYUSH; Rajiv Bahl, Secretary DHR and DG ICMR; Rajesh S Gokhale, Secretary Biotechnology and Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Information and Broadcasting," the PMO added.

He also advised the officials to maintain a strict vigil on the COVID-19 situation and take necessary actions to contain the COVID-19 spread.

