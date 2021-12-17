Prithviraj on '83': Inspiring underdog story, great piece of cinema

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 17 With just seven days left before the cricketing extravaganza '83' hits the big screen, actor-producer Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is also one of the presenters of the Kabir Khan film, has kicked off the countdown to the biggest release of this year.

Prithviraj is presenting the Malayalam version of the movie. '83' awaits theatrical release on December 24 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The movie's lead actor Ranveer Singh has tweeted a video featuring the Malyalam movie star kicking off the countdown to '83'.

In the video, Prithviraj says: "I don't think there is a more inspiring underdog story than that of the 1983 World Cup. It is what God wrote a screenplay for what would much later be a great piece of cinema."

He continued: "I really want to see the film on screen. And I am so proud to be able to present '83' in Kerala. I promise you, I will be as excited as a presenter as I am as a viewer. 24th December, '83' hits cinema screens across the world."

Directed by Kabir Khan, the much-delayed '83' has been among the most anticipated films of the year. The movie, presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, recounts the story of India's historic 1983 World Cup victory.

In the movie, Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. The other actors, drawns from across languages and genres, are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R. Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

Deepika Padukone, who's one of the co-producers of '83', plays Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios have joined hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions, respectively, of the film. Kichcha Sudeepa's Shalini Arts is set to present the film's Kannada version.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor