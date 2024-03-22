Private bank manager, five others held for duping UP woman of Rs 3.5 cr

Varanasi (UP), March 22 The Varanasi police have arrested the regional head of a private bank, along with a cashier and four others, for orchestrating a scam under the guise of police personnel.

The gang was busted after a retired teacher, Shampa Rakshit was duped of Rs 3.55 crore.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sarfaraz Alam, 36, regional head of a private bank, Arif Ahmad ,35, and Mohammad Taufiq Khan, 26, all residents of Lucknow.

Nurul Huda, 36, a cashier with a private bank hailing from Faizabad, along with Om Ashwin Bhai Goyani, 19, and Nirav Batuk Bhai Goti, 23, from Surat, Gujarat, were also arrested.

According to police reports, on March 8 Rakshit, a retired teacher residing in the Sigra police station area, received a call from an unknown number. The caller, posing as an employee of the Telecom Regulatory Authority, informed Rakshit of impending deactivation of her mobile number, followed by a call from the police.

DCP (Crime) Chandrakant Meena said that subsequently, Rakshit received a call from someone claiming to be Vinay Chaubey, an officer from the Vile Parle police station in Maharashtra.

Alleging Rakshit's involvement in illegal activities linked to a phone number registered in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, the caller coerced her into downloading an app and divulging personal and bank account details under the threat of arrest.

Under duress, Rakshit deposited Rs 3 crore into a designated RBI bank account on March 11, with an additional Rs 55 lakh the following day, fearing arrest.

After an FIR was filed, commissioner of police, Mohit Agrawal directed DCP (Crime) Chandrakant Meena to form special teams to investigate the case.

An FIR has been filed at the cybercrime police station under various IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, cheating, extortion, forgery, and dishonestly receiving stolen property.

Sections 66D and 74 of the Information Technology Act have also been invoked.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor