Priyanka Gandhi Calls PM Modi 'Mehengai Man' Over Inflation (Watch)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi asserted on Saturday that despite the ruling BJP's current stance of denial, there is a possibility of the party altering the Constitution if it regains power. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over inflation, she called him a “mehengai” man.

Watch:

जब मोदी जी चुनाव प्रचार के लिए आते थे, तो ऐसा दिखाया जाता था कि मानो यह सुपरमैन हों। लेकिन अब ये 'महंगाई मैन' बन गए हैं।



BJP के नेता कहते हैं कि मोदी जी बहुत ताकतवर हैं, चाहें तो चुटकी भर में युद्ध रुकवा सकते हैं।



तो मोदी जी ने बेरोजगारी और महंगाई क्यों नहीं कम की। दरअसल,… pic.twitter.com/8N9q8RUIpq — Congress (@INCIndia) April 27, 2024

“BJP leaders and candidates are saying that they will change the Constitution. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi is denying it. This is their tactic,” she said at a public rally at Dharampur village of tribal-dominated Valsad district held in support of Congress candidate for ST-reserved Valsad Lok Sabha seat, Anant Patel. PM Modi enters the stage during elections like "Superman", she said, asking people to remember him as a "mehengai (inflation)" man.

The Congress leader said that the tribal community in Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi's home state, as well as across the nation, is enduring hardships stemming from various factors such as inflation, unemployment, inadequate wages, land loss, incidents of violence against women, and other injustices. Pointing to the Congress's manifesto, she underscored its provisions aimed at tackling these challenges faced by the tribal populace. She further outlined their party's commitment to introducing a scheme akin to MGNREGA for urban regions, ensuring families receive 100 days of assured employment.

All 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will go to polls in the third phase of general elections on May 7. BJP had clean-swept the state in the 2014 and 2019 polls.