Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre Over Israel Recruitment Drive, Calls PM Modi’s Guarantee a Jumla

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday launched a scathing attack at the Centre over reports of Indians queuing up for jobs in war-torn Israel, terming it a reflection of the real issues plaguing the country - unemployment and inflation.

Gandhi, in a series of tweets laced with criticism, dismissed talk of a five trillion dollar economy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees as mere "jumla" (rhetoric) while the youth grappled with a bleak job market and rising prices.

The Congress general secretary shared a video on X which showed people queuing up for a recruitment drive to send workers to Israel. In a post on X in Hindi, Gandhi said, If there is a war situation anywhere, then first of all we rescue our citizens from there and bring them back to our country. "But today unemployment has resulted in such a situation that the government is not even saving thousands of helpless youth from taking the risk of going to war-torn Israel, she said.

अगर कहीं पर युद्ध के हालात हैं तो सबसे पहले हम अपने नागरिकों को वहाँ से बचाकर, वापस अपने वतन लाते हैं।



लेकिन बेरोजगारी ने आज वो हाल कर दिया है कि देश की सरकार हजारों असहाय और मजबूर युवाओं को युद्धग्रस्त इजराइल जाकर ये खतरा उठाने से भी बचा नहीं रही है।



इसी से पता चलता है कि… pic.twitter.com/19vDBVRzLn — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 30, 2024

But today, unemployment has pushed things to such a state that the government is not even trying to save thousands of helpless youth from the risk of going to war-torn Israel," she lamented, further asking, Why are our youth not getting jobs in their own country?

Gandhi challenged the government's narrative, stating, "Are these young people standing in long queues for two days not our own people that we are so readily sending into the midst of a terrible war?" She accused the government of cleverly framing the issue as a personal choice of the youth.

What is the role of government in this? On what basis has the Government of India given permission to war-torn Israel to sacrifice Indian youth? Who will take the responsibility of protecting the life and property of these youth of ours? God forbid, if an incident happens to someone, who will take responsible? the Congress leader said.