Pro-Pak slogan issue: K’taka BJP seeks Cong govt's dismissal, NIA probe

Bengaluru, Feb 29 A delegation of the BJP met the Governor here on Thursday demanding the dismissal of the Congress government in Karnataka and NIA probe in the pro-Pakistan sloganeering in the Assembly premises.

The delegation, led by Leader of opposition in Assembly R. Ashoka and LoP in Council Kota Srinivas Poojari, submitted a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot here .

The leaders took a protest march from the Vidhana Soudha to the Raj Bhavan condemning the Congress government.

“This government failed utterly to comply with the law and order situation and to uphold the Constitutional values,” stated LoP Ashoka.

The state government has proved to be incapable of handling law and order situation in the state and allowed the pro-Pakistan sloganeering in corridors of Vidhana Soudha, he said.

“The act of anti-national slogans by supporters of Naseer Hussain elected MP for Rajya Sabha needs to be thoroughly probed by the NIA or Intelligence Bureau (IB), national agencies, and the culprits should be booked under the law and punished.

"It is also submitted that this action, pro-Pakistan slogans such as 'Pakistan Zindabad' shouted inside the corridors of Vidhana Soudha, the government of Karnataka and Chief Minister of Karnataka are directly responsible for this kind of anti-national act,” Ashoka explained.

"The sitting government of the state seems to be covering mala fides, foul-play and seeking intentional closure reports from state agencies. Your goodself intervention is the need of the hour. Therefore, it requested a detailed probe independently from national agencies, that can find any terror, anti-national groups linkings to the act of pro-Pakistan sloganeering," he demanded.

The BJP has also urged the Governor to get a reply from the Chief Minister and Home Minister of Karnataka over the pro-Pakistan slogans.

The party has also submitted a separate memorandum alleging misutilization of Rs 11,077 crore reserved for upliftment of SCs and STs. The memorandum also included allegations of anti-constitutional moves and unprecedented criticism of the Government of India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor