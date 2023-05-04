Process of telling stories is same in theatre and films: Director Akarsh Khurana

By Sukant Deepak

New Delhi, May 4 Do not ask what Akarsh Khurana prefers directing plays or content for the screen... He asserts that he likes working with actors to tell stories and the process remains the same irrespective of the medium. "Besides that, everything is different. Filmmaking is much more technical, and involves a lot more time, commitment, and effort. The sprocesses are very different, but I love them all. I enjoy shooting, and thrive in post-production. Theatre is my happy place. It gives me more freedom and quicker gratification. But both these mediums are an integral part of me. I started my theatre company in the year 2000 and started writing for films in 2003. I do not think one exists without the other anymore," he tells .



His notable works include 'Rashmi Rocket' (director), 'Karwaan' (director), TVF Tripling (writer), 'Yeh Meri Family' (actor), and 'Mismatched' (director) among others.

Running the Mumbai theatre group 'Akvarious' for 23 years now, when most independent theatre groups in the country are finding it hard to survive, the director says it is a constant struggle and for the first seven years, he was earning money from other jobs and losing it in the theatre. This is till his father said he would need to take a hard call and set some deadlines.

"If the company was not self-sufficient in 10 years, I would shut down. In the ninth, a couple of our shows really broke out, and we got invited to a bunch of paying festivals. Theatre has paid for theatre, at least till the pandemic. The current scenario is not good, but there is no stopping us now. The key is always having a cash cow of a production. That helps pay the theatre bills. 'Dekh Behen' is our current breadwinner."

While he may have created the group's first play for children 'A Special Bond' (Part 1) back in 2007 as it meant an assured date at Prithvi, 'Akvarious' struck gold with the show, not necessarily monetarily, but it definitely put them on the map. "And plays for kids are really fun. Some of our best theatre stories are from these. So we keep at it. It is also as challenging. But then these productions push us to be innovative, and that's quite a thrill. Our most ambitious play for kids - 'Go With The Flow' opens May 6."

Stressing that he likes telling good stories and is forever searching for wholesome narratives, with a beginning, middle, and an end that is not too sad, the director says he prefers stories with closure and is not very good at abstract plays.

"I gravitate towards stories about good people. Flawed, but deep down, good human beings. The feel-good factor is important to me now. There has been an emergence of our own Akvarious voice since 2010. Urban, contemporary, relatable plays, that usually tackle some sort of issue but through comedy. The messaging is subtle, the humor takes prominence, and hence the impact is more subliminal. I cannot be preachy. And perhaps now, I can't be flippant either."

While in the years 2021 and 2022, he was busy with work for screens 'Rashmi Rocket', 'Jugaadistan', 'Mismatched S02', and some cineplays, Khurana was recently approached by Aadyam Theatre, a theatre initiative by Aditya Birla Group for the podcast 'Unscripted with Akarsh Khurana', and he immediately agreed.

"Thanks to the pandemic, everyone was online doing interviews and conversations, but the content was limited to obvious questions and answers. I wanted to dive deeper and Aadyam was on the same page. I have been a guest on other podcasts, so having my own was exciting but also nerve-racking. Two episodes are out and people seem to be listening, and liking."

For someone who has worked extensively in the OTT space, he believes algorithms are always going to have a say in the business, but he still stands by the belief that there is content for all kinds of audience and audience for all kinds of content.

"I do think that commercial considerations are taking precedence, particularly post the pandemic, and during this supposed recession. With theatrical releases, people on seats are key. With OTT, new subscriptions and high completion rates matter. And honestly, why should not they? It is also the responsibility of the creators to increase the chances of success, however, it is currently being measured. Having said that, I feel like the decision-makers should not underestimate the audience. There is some rigidity and tunnel vision there."

"Also, content fatigue is a real thing. So more variety is needed. And good quality is always durable. So yes, the business is in a state of flux currently, which is skewing creative calls. But some balance will be restored after trial and error, one hopes. Fact is, like William Goldman once famously said, 'Nobody knows anything'," concludes the director who is currently developing new films and series while 'Mismatched 03' is being written.

