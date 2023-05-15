Promoting cultural exchanges among G-20 countries can help create more vibrant world: MoS Nityanand Rai

New Delhi [India], May 15 : Union Minister for State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Monday attended the inaugural session of the second G-20 Cultural Working Group meeting in Bhubaneswar and said culture is key to fostering a sustainable and inclusive future.

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER G Kishan Reddy and delegates of G-20 countries attended the inaugural session.

Speaking on this occasion, Nityanand Rai said promoting cultural exchanges among the G-20 countries can help create "a more vibrant world".

He said India has strived towards a better future for the world and the theme of India's G20 presidency is 'one earth, one family, one future'.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's desire is that there should be no second or third world but there should be only one world. He is trying to bring the whole world together for a better future. The mantra of G-20 in India's presidency is one earth, one family, one future," he said.

"Culture is an important key to fostering an understanding as well as building a sustainable and inclusive future," he added.

Rai said India's culture fosters values like 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

"Our country considers the whole world as one family. By promoting cultural exchanges and understanding among the G-20 countries, we can create a more vibrant world," he said.

The second Culture Working Group of G20 meeting in Bhubaneshwar is being held from May 15 to 17.

