Protest staged after 400 Law students of DU score 'Zero'

New Delhi, Oct 21 The students of Delhi University's Faculty of Law on Friday staged a protest claiming over 400 students have been allotted Zero out of 100 marks in "an attempt" to fail them in exams.

The protest was organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). A large number of students had gathered and demonstrated outside the Faculty of Law.

According to students, the Faculty of Law, however, admitted that "there have been some lapses", and assured them of taking the correctional steps.

The ABVP claimed that in the result published few days ago, the students were either allotted zero mark or shown "absent".

Meanwhile, the students have submitted that they were told fresh announcement of results would be done soon.

