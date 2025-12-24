'Proud stride towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat': VP Radhakrishnan on ISRO's BlueBird 6 feat

New Delhi, Dec 24 Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday congratulated ISRO for the successful launch of LVM3-M6, carrying the US spacecraft BlueBird Block-2, calling it a "proud stride towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

India's Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3)-M6, carrying BlueBird 6, took off from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the Vice President posted, "Congratulations to Team ISRO on the successful launch of LVM3-M6, carrying the US spacecraft BlueBird Block-2. This landmark mission, placing the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil into Low Earth Orbit, highlights India's leadership in space technology, strengthens our heavy-lift capability, and reinforces our expanding role in the global commercial launch market."

"A proud stride towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, with India continuing to soar higher in space," he added.

BlueBird 6, the communication satellite, weighing 6,100 kg, is the heaviest payload to be placed into the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in LVM3 launch history. The previous heaviest was the LVM3-M5 Communication Satellite 03, weighing about 4,400 kg, which was successfully launched by ISRO on November 2 in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

The satellite is part of the next generation of BlueBird Block-2 communication satellites, designed to provide space-based cellular broadband connectivity directly to standard mobile smartphones.

This mission marks the 6th operational flight of the LVM3 launch vehicle. It also represents a significant leap in telecommunications technology, as the massive 6,100 kg payload is designed to provide high-speed 4G and 5G connectivity directly to smartphones.

This mission is part of a commercial agreement established between NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial division of ISRO, and the US-based company AST SpaceMobile (AST and Science, LLC).

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the successful launch, calling it a "significant stride" in India's space sector.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "A significant stride in India's space sector… The successful LVM3-M6 launch, placing the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, the spacecraft of USA, BlueBird Block-2, into its intended orbit, marks a proud milestone in India's space journey."

"It strengthens India's heavy-lift launch capability and reinforces our growing role in the global commercial launch market. This is also reflective of our efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Congratulations to our hardworking space scientists and engineers. India continues to soar higher in the world of space!" he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor