Pulwama in J&K gears up for Assembly elections

Srinagar, Aug 26 Pulwama district, a key region in the electoral landscape of Jammu and Kashmir, is ready for the upcoming Assembly elections, which will take place there during the first phase.

The district has registered a total of 4,07,637 voters, including 2,02,475 males, 2,05,141 females, and 21 transgenders across its four Assembly constituencies that is, Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, and Rajpora.

To ensure smooth and efficient voting, 481 polling stations have been established by the Election Commission of India (ECI) throughout the district, providing every registered voter the opportunity to participate in the democratic process.

Assembly Constituency (AC) 32 - Pampore has 1,00,383 registered voters, including 49,697 males, 50,680 females, and six transgender individuals. To accommodate these voters, 120 polling stations have been allocated within this constituency, underscoring its importance in the district's electoral framework.

AC 33 - Tral has 98,156 registered voters, comprised of 48,801 males, 49,348 females, and seven transgender individuals. The constituency is set to conduct its electoral process across 116 polling stations, ensuring comprehensive voter coverage.

AC 34 - Pulwama features a total of 99,555 voters, with 49,423 males, 50,130 females, and two transgender individuals. For this constituency, 112 polling stations have been designated to manage the electoral process effectively.

AC 35 - Rajpora emerged as the largest constituency within the district, with a total of 1,09,543 registered voters, including 54,554 males, 54,983 females, and six transgenders. A total of 133 polling stations have been set up to ensure smooth voting operations in this area.

Pulwama district is fully prepared to manage the voting process with precision and accessibility.

Dedicated 24/7 control rooms have been established, equipped with voter helplines and tasked with monitoring Flying Squad Teams and Static Surveillance Teams.

These control rooms also manage any violations of the Model Code of Conduct reported through the C-Vigil platform and serve as the central hub for granting various permissions, including those related to campaigning.

As the district gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, Pulwama is committed to ensuring a transparent, fair, and efficient electoral process for all its residents.

