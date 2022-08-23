Pune: Following Black magic ritual, woman forced to take bath naked in open to bear son, FIR registered

In a shocking incident reported from Pune, a woman was forced by her husband and in-laws to take bath naked in front of people as part of a black magic ritual advised by the local Tantrik Baba to have a male child.

Following the complaint by the woman, Bharti Vidyapeeth Police station of Pune Police on Sunday registered an FIR against four people including the husband, in-laws and the Tantrik baba named as Moulana Baba Jamadar.

According to Senior Police Inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of Bharti Vidyapeeth Police station," Police have registered a case under sections 498 a, 323, 420, and 504 406 of IPC along with section 3 of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 against four persons.

Police official further informed that," The victim woman in her complaint alleged that her in-laws have been harassing her mentally and physically since 2013 for dowry and for not giving birth to a male child, following which she was also going through several black magic ritual on many occasions. Recently a local Tantrik Baba asked them to make women bath naked under the waterfall in public and assured them that it would result in her giving birth to a male child, following the rituals the victim woman was taken to Raigad District and asked to take bath naked in open."

Police further informed that the victim has also alleged that her signature was forged by he husband to take a loan of rupees 75 lakh against her property for business purposes.

Following the complaint of the victim's women, Pune police have registered an FIR and investigated the case further.

( With inputs from ANI )

