Punjab: Armed robbers loot Rs 7 cr from cash management firm's office in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 12 : A group of armed robbers reportedly looted around Rs 7 crore from the office of a cash management firm in Punjab's Ludhiana on Sunday, the police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1.30 am near Rajguru Nagar in Punjab's Ludhiana City.

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that they received information about the loot at around 7.00 am on Sunday.

According to police, there were 8-10 robbers, including a woman. And the accused with a cash van parked on the premises and took away the CCTV cameras' DVR, said the police commissioner.

He said that the looted cash was not kept in the lockers and that an investigation is being conducted from all perspectives.

"We are investigating the matter from all angles," he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

