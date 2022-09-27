Punjab Assembly pays homage to eminent personalities who passed away since the last session

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday, led the Vidhan Sabha in paying homage to eight eminent personalities, which included political personalities, social workers and progressive farmers, who had passed away since the last session of the Assembly, a Punjab government release said.

As per the release, on the first day of the third session of the 16th Vidhan Sabha, the house paid its respects to former Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha and ex-minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon, former MLA of Tarn Taran Dr Dharamvir Agnihotri, progressive farmer Padamshri Jagjit Singh Hara and the eminent social worker Krishan Dev Khosla.

The Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Kultar Singh Sandhwan also proposed some names for obituary references in wake of their contribution to society.

After the obituary references, the Speaker also moved a resolution for conveying the condolences of the House to their respective families, which was accepted unanimously.

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of departed souls as a mark of respect during the obituary references, the release further stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

