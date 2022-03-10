Punjab Assembly Results 2022: AAP is leading in Punjab with 24 seats

Aam Aadmi Party is leading all over Punjab as per reports, the party so far has grabbed 24 seats in the state, while Congress and SAD are at 15 and 11 seats the sources said.

The assembly election result for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will be out today. The stage is set for the counting of votes across the five states. The counting of votes will start at 8 am with postal ballots. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) will commence at 8.30 am. Amongst these five states, BJP holds power in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarkhand.

There is a Congress government in Punjab. A total of 690 assembly constituencies have voted in these five states. While some gave the ruling BJP an edge, others predicted that Congress would emerge as the single largest party. None of the polls gave either side more than 40 seats.